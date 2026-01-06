Assam Rifles Enhances Border Village Infrastructure Under Civic Action Programme

Imphal: Assam Rifles has strengthened basic infrastructure in a remote border village of Manipur by installing solar-powered street lights under its civic outreach programme, the security force said on Monday.
Eight solar lights were installed at Molcham village in Chandel district on January 5 as part of the Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme (ARCAP). The village is located close to the Indo–Myanmar border and faces limited access to basic amenities.
It further said that the initiative is aimed at improving safety and security while enhancing the overall quality of life for residents. The eco-friendly lighting will enable villagers to carry out evening activities more safely and will also benefit students by extending study hours after sunset.
"The initiative improves safety, security and quality of life in this remote border village near the Indo-Myanmar Border. The eco-friendly lighting will support evening activities, education and community well-being, reinforcing Assam Rifles commitment to development, peace and trust-building in border areas," it added.
Assam Rifles stated that such development-oriented initiatives are part of its continued efforts to promote community welfare, trust-building and sustainable development in border areas.
The force has been actively undertaking civic action projects to support remote communities and foster peace in sensitive regions.
Separately, Assam Rifles also organised a First Aid and Emergency Response lecture at Tuipang village in Mizoram as part of its community welfare initiatives.
As per Assam Rifles, trained medical personnel conducted sessions on essential life-saving techniques, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), control of bleeding, management of fractures and burns, handling of snake bite cases, and care of unconscious patients.
The programme featured practical demonstrations and interactive discussions, enabling participants to gain hands-on knowledge and confidence in responding to emergencies.
The security force emphasised the importance of timely and calm action during medical emergencies, particularly in remote areas where immediate medical assistance may not be available.