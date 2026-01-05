Assam CM Distributes MMUA Seed Fund in Darrang and Sarupathar

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) in Darrang and Sarupathar, extending support to more than 54,000 women to help them start or strengthen small livelihood activities.

In Sarupathar, the Chief Minister kick-started women-led enterprises by disbursing Rs 10,000 each to over 23,754 self-help group (SHG) members. The initiative aims to encourage women to take up income-generating activities and move towards financial independence. During the programme, Sarma said the government would continue the scheme until 40 lakh women across Assam are empowered to become “Lakhpati Didis”.

The Sarupathar visit also saw the inauguration of the Lovlina Borgohain Sports Complex, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore. Named after the Olympic boxer from Assam, the complex is expected to provide better facilities for local sportspersons and nurture young talent in the region.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister attended a similar programme in Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where Rs 10,000 each was ceremonially distributed to 31,017 women entrepreneurs under the MMUA scheme. With this disbursement, the total number of women beneficiaries under the programme has reached 15,59,783, with overall financial support amounting to Rs 1,564.09 crore.

The Mangaldoi programme also marked the inauguration of several infrastructure projects, including a Lower Subordinate Quarter building with 16 flats and a Women's Model College at Kharupetia. These facilities are expected to improve access to education, housing and opportunities for women in the district.

Officials said the day’s programmes reflected the government’s focus on women’s empowerment, grassroots entrepreneurship and infrastructure development, aligning with the broader goal of inclusive growth across Assam.