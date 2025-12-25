Assam Rifles Felicitates 14 Manipur Youth Selected as Agniveers

Imphal: The Assam Rifles on Thursday felicitated 14 local youths at Nambol in Manipur’s Bishnupur district for successfully qualifying as Agniveers in the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.
The selected candidates were honoured for clearing the competitive recruitment process under the Agnipath scheme, an achievement attributed to their sustained effort and the structured pre-recruitment training and mentorship provided by the Assam Rifles.
"#AssamRifles felicitated 14 local youth at Nambol, Bishnupur District, #Manipur, for successfully qualifying as Agniveers in the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The achievement reflects the dedication of the candidates and the impact of focused pre-recruitment training and mentorship provided by Assam Rifles," the Assam Rifles wrote on X.
According to Assam Rifles, the felicitation programme highlighted the close bond developed between the force and the aspirants during the training period. As part of the event, the successful candidates and Assam Rifles personnel participated in a joint push-up session, reflecting values of discipline, teamwork and camaraderie.
The Assam Rifles said such initiatives are aimed at motivating local youth, strengthening their confidence and providing them with guidance and opportunities to pursue a career in the armed forces. The force added that continued engagement with young aspirants plays an important role in channelising their potential towards nation-building.
"The event symbolised camaraderie and discipline through a joint push-up session involving the youth and Assam Rifles personnel, showcasing the strong bond forged during the preparation phase. Such initiatives continue to empower local youth, inspire excellence, and provide a meaningful pathway for contributing to nation-building," it added.
Agniveers are young men and women inducted into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force under the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which envisages a four-year period of service to maintain a youthful and dynamic force. During their tenure, recruits undergo intensive military and skill-based training and receive a financial package on completion of service.
A portion of each batch, up to 25 per cent, is eligible for selection into regular service, creating a separate category of personnel below the officer rank. The scheme is designed to combine short-duration military service with avenues for longer-term careers, supported by additional measures such as reservation benefits for former Agniveers in the Central Armed Police Forces.