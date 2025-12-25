Eastern Command Achieves Milestone with First VR-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery at Kolkata Command Hospital

Virtual Reality (VR)–assisted laparoscopic surgery mainly uses VR technology to train surgeons in complex minimally invasive procedures. It offers realistic simulation platforms with haptic feedback, helping surgeons develop and refine their skills. The technology is also being used for preoperative planning and, in some cases, during surgery to provide guidance by overlaying three-dimensional models onto the actual surgical field through augmented reality, improving accuracy and safety in procedures such as appendectomies and complex resections.