Eastern Command Achieves Milestone with First VR-Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery at Kolkata Command Hospital

Kolkata: The Indian Army’s Eastern Command has marked a significant milestone in military healthcare with the successful introduction of Virtual Reality–Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery at Command Hospital here.
Under the Eastern Command’s supervision, the Department of Surgery at the hospital carried out the Armed Forces Medical Services’ first procedure combining virtual reality with minimally invasive surgery. The technology was initially used to operate on a patient suffering from gallbladder stones and was subsequently employed for hernia surgeries, all of which were completed successfully.
"Under the aegis of #EasternCommand, a landmark advancement in Armed Forces healthcare was achieved at Command Hospital, #Kolkata, as the Dept of Surgery successfully pioneered the first Virtual Reality–Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery (VRALS) in AFMS on a patient with gallbladder stones, followed by successful hernia surgeries using the same technology," the Eastern Command wrote on X on Wednesday.
It further said that the use of virtual reality also enhances surgeon ergonomics and supports better decision-making during operations, while helping reduce physical strain and fatigue associated with long procedures.
"The procedure integrated Virtual Reality with Minimally Invasive Surgery, enhancing surgical precision, ergonomics and intra-operative decision-making, while reducing surgeon fatigue," it added.
The development is being seen as part of the Army’s broader push to modernise healthcare delivery and adopt cutting-edge medical technologies for the benefit of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Virtual Reality (VR)–assisted laparoscopic surgery mainly uses VR technology to train surgeons in complex minimally invasive procedures. It offers realistic simulation platforms with haptic feedback, helping surgeons develop and refine their skills. The technology is also being used for preoperative planning and, in some cases, during surgery to provide guidance by overlaying three-dimensional models onto the actual surgical field through augmented reality, improving accuracy and safety in procedures such as appendectomies and complex resections.
These systems are designed to minimise errors, improve efficiency and allow surgeons to practise essential skills such as camera control, dissection and suturing in a risk-free environment. The overall objective is to enhance surgical performance and achieve better patient outcomes.