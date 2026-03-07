Assam Rifles flags off National Integration Tour for students from Nagaland

Dimapur: Assam Rifles on Saturday flagged off a National Integration Tour (NIT) for students from Nagaland under Operation Sadbhavana, aimed at exposing young participants to the country’s cultural and educational diversity.
The tour was flagged off by Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) Harinder Singh Mavi from Dimapur. A total of 20 students and three teachers from Bhandari district in Wokha are taking part in the programme.
According to Assam Rifles, the initiative seeks to broaden the outlook of students from remote areas by giving them the opportunity to experience different parts of the country.
“The tour has been organised with the aim of providing young students exposure to the diverse cultural, educational and historical heritage of the nation, while promoting the spirit of national integration and youth empowerment,” the force said.
During the tour, the participants will visit Guwahati and Kolkata, where they are scheduled to explore prominent educational institutions and important landmarks.
The itinerary also includes interactions with several dignitaries, including the Governors of Assam and West Bengal, as well as senior officials of the Indian Army’s Eastern Command.
Such tours are intended to inspire students and strengthen the sense of national unity by allowing them to witness the country’s diversity and opportunities firsthand.