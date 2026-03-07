Five milk processing plants boost Assam’s dairy production to nearly 1.5 lakh litres a day

Guwahati: Assam’s dairy sector is witnessing steady growth with five modern milk processing plants now operational in the state and daily milk production reaching nearly 1.5 lakh litres, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said on Saturday.
Highlighting the progress, the CMO stated that the state’s push towards a “White Revolution” is gradually transforming the dairy landscape under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.
“Assam is truly unstoppable. Under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the White Revolution is reshaping the state’s dairy landscape. With five modern milk processing plants now operational and daily production nearing 1.5 lakh litres, Assam is steadily strengthening its journey toward self-reliance,” the CMO wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The office further added that with the five processing plants currently operational and production nearing 1.5 lakh litres per day, the state is steadily moving towards greater self-reliance in the dairy sector.
“From empowering farmers to boosting rural livelihoods, the state is powering ahead with confidence and purpose,” the CMO further added.
The strengthening dairy infrastructure and expanding milk production are expected to provide better opportunities for farmers while supporting rural incomes and the overall agricultural economy in the state.
Notably, in July 2025, the Assam government had introduced a new initiative aimed at strengthening the dairy sector and encouraging self-reliance among farmers.
The initiative is expected to benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers linked with 601 dairy cooperative societies across Assam. Under the scheme, dairy farmers who supply milk to organised processing units receive financial support of Rs 5 per litre, limited to a maximum of 30 litres a day. The state government has set aside Rs 10 crore for the scheme in the 2025–26 financial year.
The money is credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers on a fixed date every month, so that they receive the assistance without delay and continue supplying milk through organised dairy channels.