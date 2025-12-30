Assam Rifles Holds 17th Samman Samaroh to Honour Retiring Personnel in Shillong

"Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General #AssamRifles felicitated 55 JCOs, 48 Other Ranks and 02 Civil Staff member in a dignified Samman Samaroh held at Headquarters DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong. The ceremony was attended by 45 family members from across the country, adding warmth to the occasion. A total of 105 personnel are due for retirement on 31 December 2025 after rendering selfless and dedicated service to the nation," Assam Rifles wrote on X.