Assam Rifles Holds 17th Samman Samaroh to Honour Retiring Personnel in Shillong

Shillong: Assam Rifles on Tuesday organised the 17th edition of its Samman Samaroh to honour retiring personnel at the Headquarters of the Director General Assam Rifles (DGAR) at Laitkor here.
The ceremony was presided over by Director General Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, who felicitated 105 personnel scheduled to retire on December 31, 2025, in recognition of their long and dedicated service to the nation. Those honoured included 55 Junior Commissioned Officers, 48 personnel from Other Ranks and two civilian staff members.
It further said that the family members of the retiring personnel also attended the event, with 45 relatives travelling from different parts of the country, lending a personal and emotional touch to the proceedings.
The programme concluded with an informal interaction over tea, during which the retirees and their families shared experiences and memories from their years of service, reflecting the strong sense of camaraderie and esprit de corps within the Assam Rifles.
Assam Rifles on Monday also paid tribute to two of its fallen soldiers during a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Assam Rifles War Memorial in Maram, Manipur.
The ceremony was held to honour the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Nityanand Roy and Naik Dal Bahadur Gurung, who were killed in action while combating insurgents at Peren in Nagaland on December 29, 1971.
Senior officers, personnel of Assam Rifles and representatives of the local administration attended the event and observed a moment of silence in memory of the brave soldiers.