Opposition Leaders Visit Kheroni to Review Situation, Meet Families of Victims

West Karbi Anglong: Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district witnessed the visit of a high-level opposition delegation on Tuesday as leaders arrived to assess the ground situation following recent violence in the area.

The delegation was led by senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and included Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, CPI(M) leader Manoranjan Talukdar, Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora, John Ingti Kathar, and several other legislators. The leaders visited Kheroni to understand the situation of the victims families firsthand. They expressed solidarity with the affected families.

During the visit, the opposition leaders met the families of the deceased, Suraj Dey and Linouch Fangchu. The grieving family members shared their pain, trauma, and the difficulties they continue to face after the violent clashes. They spoke about how their loved ones lost their lives during the clash and how fear and uncertainty still remain in the area.

Locals also interacted with the delegation and narrated their experiences. Many residents said they have been living in the area for years but are now struggling due to insecurity, loss of property, and lack of proper support after the violence. They requested the party leaders to raise their voices and take action against the culprits so that justice, compensation, and long-term solutions could be ensured.

The opposition leaders listened to the concerns of the people and held discussions with local residents to understand the reasons behind the unrest. They assured the families and villagers that their issues would be raised at appropriate forums and that they would press for accountability, relief, and peace in the region.

The visit aimed to review the Kheroni situation and highlight the human impact of the clashes, as voices from the affected families and locals continue to demand justice and lasting peace.