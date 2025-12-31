Assam Rifles Holds Medical Camp in Remote Senapati Village

Senapati: Assam Rifles organised a medical camp at Thingba Khunou (Shomai) village in Senapati district on Tuesday, reaching out to residents of the remote hill village with much-needed healthcare services.
The initiative was aimed at improving access to basic medical care for the local population while also promoting awareness about preventive health practices. Doctors and medical staff attending the camp examined villagers, offered consultations and distributed medicines.
"#AssamRifles organised a medical camp at Thingba Khunou (Shomai) village in Senapati district, Manipur on 30 Dec 25. The event aimed to provide quality healthcare support to local population in the remote location and raise awareness about preventive health practices," the Assam Rifles wrote on X.
The programme began with an interactive session on disease prevention, during which the medical team spoke about the importance of personal hygiene, sanitation, balanced nutrition and regular physical activity in maintaining good health.
Villagers were encouraged to adopt simple lifestyle measures to prevent common illnesses.
The Assam Rifles has been conducting similar outreach programmes as part of its efforts to support community welfare and strengthen its connect with people in far-flung regions.
On December 29, Assam Rifles conducted a medical camp at Maiba village, bringing healthcare support directly to the doorstep of local residents. The initiative focused on providing basic medical consultations and spreading awareness about preventive healthcare.
The programme began with an interactive lecture on disease prevention, where villagers were advised on maintaining hygiene and sanitation, adopting nutritious food habits and engaging in regular physical exercise.