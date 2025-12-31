Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Khumtai Tree and Flower Festival in Golaghat

Golaghat: Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the ‘Khumtai Tree and Flower Festival 2025-26’ at Letekubasti in Golaghat district on December 30, marking the beginning of a four-day celebration dedicated to indigenous flora and environmental conservation.

The festival, organised under the initiative of Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, aims to raise awareness among younger generations about the importance of indigenous trees and flowers while strengthening the intrinsic connection between nature and humanity. Inaugurating the festival, Hazarika stated that the event represents a unique blend of environmental education and cultural celebration in the region.

“We must all take steps toward environmental protection and conservation, as well as toward transforming our rural areas into attractive tourist destinations. We need to strengthen the arrangements to provide our tourists with a taste of Assam’s rich natural beauty and hospitality,” he said.