Pijush Hazarika inaugurates Khumtai Tree and Flower Festival in Golaghat

Golaghat: Assam’s Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika inaugurated the ‘Khumtai Tree and Flower Festival 2025-26’ at Letekubasti in Golaghat district on December 30, marking the beginning of a four-day celebration dedicated to indigenous flora and environmental conservation.
The festival, organised under the initiative of Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, aims to raise awareness among younger generations about the importance of indigenous trees and flowers while strengthening the intrinsic connection between nature and humanity. Inaugurating the festival, Hazarika stated that the event represents a unique blend of environmental education and cultural celebration in the region.
“We must all take steps toward environmental protection and conservation, as well as toward transforming our rural areas into attractive tourist destinations. We need to strengthen the arrangements to provide our tourists with a taste of Assam’s rich natural beauty and hospitality,” he said.
The minister emphasised that developing rural areas as tourist destinations could create a dual benefit for local communities and the state’s economy.
“Transforming our rural areas into attractive tourist spots will increase livelihood opportunities for the local people and, at the same time, further strengthen our state’s tourism sector. In this regard, Khumtai constituency has been successful in setting a unique example,” Hazarika said, praising the Khumtai constituency for its pioneering efforts.
In a post on ‘X’, Pijush Hazarika said, “Awareness sparks care! Gratitude Hon’ble MLA Shri @Mrinal_MLA for a festival that connects youth with our indigenous plants. By protecting nature and welcoming visitors warmly, Assam’s villages and landscapes can shine as the heart of our tourism.”
The four-day festival at Letekubasti is designed to showcase the region’s botanical diversity, particularly focusing on native tree and flower species that form an integral part of Assam’s ecological heritage. Various activities and exhibitions have been planned by the organisers to engage visitors, especially youth, in understanding the significance of preserving indigenous plant varieties.
The four-day celebration will continue through January 2, 2026, offering visitors an immersive experience in Assam’s botanical heritage.
The Khumtai flower festival is a spectacular event that draws thousands of visitors to celebrate nature’s beauty and the region’s cultural heritage. Visitors are greeted with stunning floral arrangements, rare ornamental species, and themed garden displays that make the perfect backdrop for photography and leisurely strolls.