Assam Rifles Inspires Students in Haflong Through Project “Vijay Udan”

Haflong: In a bid to motivate young minds and promote digital literacy, officers of Assam Rifles officer interacted with students in Haflong under the flagship initiative, Project “Vijay Udan,” on Sunday.
The event was organised by the “A Ray of Hope” (AROH) Society at its Free Computer Learning Centre, which has been offering free computer education since 2017. The centre focuses on equipping underprivileged girls with essential digital skills, enabling them to become self-reliant and confident in today’s technology-driven world.
During the session, the Assam Rifles encouraged students to pursue their educational goals with dedication and highlighted the significance of digital literacy for personal and professional growth.
Drawing on personal experiences from service life, the Assam Rifles spoke about the importance of discipline, perseverance, and continuous learning.
Students were also motivated to apply the skills they acquire at the centre to explore opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship.
Project “Vijay Udan” aims to connect students with role models from various fields, providing guidance, inspiration, and exposure beyond the classroom.
The interactive session saw students asking questions about career options, higher education, and personal development, demonstrating their curiosity and eagerness to learn.
AROH Society organisers noted that such engagements play a crucial role in shaping the aspirations and confidence of young learners, particularly girls from underprivileged backgrounds, while helping bridge the digital divide and empowering them for the future.