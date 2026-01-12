Over 15 Injured as Picnic Vehicles Collide Head-On in Tripura’s Charilam

Charilam: At least 15 people were injured on Sunday after two vehicles carrying picnic-goers collided head-on in the Charilam area of Tripura, police said.
The accident took place at Chechurimai under Charilam when a Max vehicle and a Swift car crashed into each other while returning to Sonamura from Khumlwung, where the group had gone for a picnic.
The impact left several passengers trapped inside the damaged vehicles.
On receiving information from local residents, fire service teams from Bishramganj and Bishalgarh rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were first taken to Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Hospital, where they were provided initial treatment.
Hospital authorities said several of the victims were later shifted to the Trauma Centre of Agartala Government Medical College and GB Pant Hospital after their condition was found to be serious.
According to police, the driver of the Max vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.
Family members of the injured alleged that the crash was not accidental and claimed the vehicle was driven in a reckless manner.
Police from Bishramganj police station reached the site soon after the incident, restored order and began collecting evidence.
A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver and determine the exact cause of the accident, officials said.