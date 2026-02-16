Senior Congress Leader Bhupen Kumar Borah Resigns, Party Faces Fresh Setback

Guwahati: In a major political development, senior Assam leader Bhupen Kumar Borah has resigned from the Indian National Congress, dealing a fresh blow to the party’s state unit at a crucial juncture.
As per reports, Borah, a two-term MLA from Bihpuria and former president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), submitted his resignation formally, ending his long innings with the Congress.
His exit comes at a time when the Congress is attempting to regroup and recalibrate its strategy ahead of upcoming electoral contests.
The development has triggered intense speculation in political circles, with many linking the move to possible internal differences and disagreements over the party’s roadmap in Assam.
Over the past several years, he had played a central role in steering the party’s organisational activities in Assam and was seen as one of its prominent faces in the state.
The reports further clamed that the resignation follows a phase of reflection after recent electoral disappointments.
For the Congress, Borah’s departure presents an organisational challenge. He had been actively involved in efforts to energise grassroots workers and strengthen district-level networks across the state.
The move could reshape opposition equations in Assam in the coming months. The focus now shifts to how the Congress leadership responds and whether it can prevent further churn within its ranks as the state heads towards another round of electoral battles.