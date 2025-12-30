Pijush Hazarika Lays Foundation Stone of Nambor Tourism Route in Khumtai

Khumtai: Pijush Hazarika, the minister for Water Resources and Public Relations in Assam, inaugurated the Nambor Tourism Route at Khumtai on Tuesday, which involved the laying of the foundation stone and marks a major step for rural tourism and the region’s connectivity.

The Nambor Tourism Route will be a new 12 km-long route connecting Karbi Anglong and National Highway 39 (NH 39). This project is targeted to unveil the tourism potential of the area and give access to the rural communities in the surrounding villages.

According to Minister Pijush Hazarika, the true and only source of tourism in the state is not just the famous and well-known destinations but also the hinterlands, the hardships, the people, the culture, and the day-to-day life. He remarked that places like Kaziranga, Maa Kamakhya Mandir, and Pobitora, while getting huge numbers of visitors, still need the government to have inclusive growth through rural tourism by developing rural tourism destinations.

The minister continued by saying that the Nambor Tourism Route does not lead to the road project only, but it is going to be a significant investment in the economy as a result of the futures relying on tourism; such as homestays, local crafts, food services, and cultural experiences. He predicted that such movement would lead to direct and immediate benefits to the locals from tourism without compromising their traditions and ways of living.

The initiative is being taken in the light of CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's vision of connecting the beautiful and remote areas of the state with better infrastructure and opportunities. An upgrade in the infrastructure was one of the things that the officials at the event mentioned, which will make it easier for rural areas to access main towns and cities.