Assam Rifles Public School Student Bags Three Medals at Khelo India Open Int’l Championship

Agartala: Apurba Sarkar, a Class VII student of Assam Rifles Public School, Agartala, has won three medals at the 4th Khelo India Open International Championship held at the Alamohan Das Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Sarkar represented Tripura at the championship and impressed with his performance, displaying strong skill, discipline and competitive spirit throughout the event.
"Sharing the achievement on X, Assam Rifles said.
Assam Rifles added that it remains committed to the holistic development of its students, with equal emphasis on education, sports and character building.
The 4th Khelo India Open International Championship is a prominent sporting event held under the Khelo India initiative, aimed at encouraging competitive sports and providing wider exposure to emerging talent. The championship, largely centred on karate, attracts athletes from different parts of India as well as participants from abroad, making it a significant platform for both national and international competitors.
The fourth edition of the championship was organised on January 3 and 4, 2026, at the Alamohan Dass Indoor Stadium in Howrah, West Bengal. It was conducted by the Shito-Ryu Karate-Do Federation and featured a range of categories, allowing players from various age groups and weight divisions to compete.
Beyond medals and rankings, the tournament plays an important role in promoting discipline, fitness and sportsmanship among young athletes.
It also aligns with the broader objective of the Khelo India programme, which seeks to strengthen India’s sporting ecosystem by nurturing grassroots talent and offering athletes regular exposure to high-level competition.