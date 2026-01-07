Two Women PREPAK Operatives Arrested in Minor Abduction Case in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur have arrested two women cadres of the proscribed outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) in connection with the abduction of three minors, police said on Tuesday.
The arrests were made on January 5 at Khangabok in Thoubal district.
The accused have been identified as Khundrakpam alias Ningthoujam Roshidiya (24), a resident of Khangabok Khulakpam Leikai, and Lisham alias Bidya (30) of Thoubal Haokha Maning Leikai.
According to police, the arrests followed an investigation into the abduction of three children from Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai under Waikhong police station in Kakching district a day earlier.
Preliminary findings indicated that the minors were allegedly kidnapped with the intention of recruiting them into the banned organisation.
The children were later traced to Uchiwa Awang Leikai in Imphal West district, from where they were safely rescued and reunited with their parents.
Police also recovered a white Maruti 800, bearing registration number MN06-1329, which was allegedly used in the abduction.
"Efforts are underway to track down and arrest other accomplices linked to the case," Police said.