Two Women PREPAK Operatives Arrested in Minor Abduction Case in Manipur

"The arrest of the duo follows an investigation in the abduction of 03 (three) minors the pre-vious day from Kakching Khunou Ngaikhong Leikai under Waikhong-PS, Kakching district. The children who were abducted to serve as recruits for PREPAK have since been rescued from Uchiwa Awang Leikai, Imphal West district and handed over to their respective parents," Manipur Police added.