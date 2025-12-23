Assam Rifles Responds to Fire Incident in Kohima

"A fire incident was reported at Series Colony, Kohima, #Nagaland on 22 Dec 2025, causing damage to several commercial establishments and creating panic in the densely populated area. On receiving the information, #AssamRifles responded promptly by deploying a water bowser and adequate manpower to the site. Personnel worked in close coordination with local fire services and civil administration, enabling swift firefighting and preventing the fire from spreading to nearby residential houses and establishments," Assam Rifles wrote on X.