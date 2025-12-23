Assam Rifles Responds to Fire Incident in Kohima

Kohima: A fire broke out at Series Colony in Kohima, Nagaland, on December 22, 2025, causing damage to several commercial establishments and creating panic in the crowded area, said Assam Rifles on Tuesday.
On receiving the information, the Assam Rifles responded quickly after receiving the information, sending a water bowser and enough personnel to the scene. They worked together with the local fire services and the civil administration to control the fire.
"A fire incident was reported at Series Colony, Kohima, #Nagaland on 22 Dec 2025, causing damage to several commercial establishments and creating panic in the densely populated area. On receiving the information, #AssamRifles responded promptly by deploying a water bowser and adequate manpower to the site. Personnel worked in close coordination with local fire services and civil administration, enabling swift firefighting and preventing the fire from spreading to nearby residential houses and establishments," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
Assam Rifles further said that their efforts helped stop the fire from spreading to nearby residential houses and other establishments. Cooling operations were also carried out to prevent the fire from reigniting.
"Cooling operations were also carried out to eliminate the risk of re-ignition," it added.
As per the Assam rifles, no loss of life or serious injuries were reported and shop owners and residents in the area were safely evacuated as a precaution.