Assam Rifles Reviews Operational Readiness at Commanders’ Conference in Shillong

Shillong: The Assam Rifles Commanders’ Conference was held at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, on March 23 under the chairmanship of Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera.
As per the statement, the meeting brought together formation commanders, battalion commanders and staff officers from various units and formations of the force.
Addressing the conference, the Director General commended personnel for their professionalism and performance while operating in challenging conditions. He stressed the need to ensure strict security along the Indo-Myanmar border and in the Kashmir Valley.
"The force must remain prepared to deal with emerging threats and future security challenges," he added.
Discussions during the conference focused on strengthening operational readiness and improving combat capabilities. Deliberations were held on plans to induct modern weapons and equipment, enhance training standards, and promote the exchange of best practices across units.
On the occasion, units were also recognised for their work in promoting the use of Hindi under the Rajbhasha Shield initiative. The 23 Assam Rifles secured the first position, followed by 28 Assam Rifles in second place and 34 Assam Rifles in third.
The Director General also appreciated the role of commanders in maintaining peace and stability in their respective areas and called for continued vigilance given the evolving security situation.
The conference concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to maintaining high standards of operational efficiency and carrying forward the force’s responsibilities with dedication.