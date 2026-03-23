Assam CM Accompanies AGP Chief Atul Bora for Bokakhat Nomination Filing

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accompanied Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora as he filed his nomination from the Bokakhat constituency for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.
Sharing the update, Sarma said he joined Bora, describing him as a valued NDA partner, during the nomination process.
“Accompanied my colleague, a valued partner of NDA and the President of Asom Gana Parishad, Shri Atul Bora dangoriya as he filed his nomination today for the Assam Elections 2026 from Bokakhat constituency,” he stated.
Ahead of the filing, an organisational meeting of the NDA was held at the BJP’s Mohura Mandal Committee office in Bokakhat.
During the meeting, Bora interacted with party workers and leaders of the alliance.
He urged BJP workers to extend full support to ensure the NDA’s victory from the constituency.
“We express sincere gratitude to all workers for their unwavering commitment and cooperation towards achieving our collective goal of serving the people,” Bora said thanking the cadre.