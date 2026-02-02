Assam Rifles Rushes to Aid Accident Victims on NH-2 in Manipur’s Senapati

Imphal: Assam Rifles personnel on Monday said it has extended timely humanitarian assistance after a road accident on National Highway-2 near Karong Ground in Manipur’s Senapati district.
According to Assam Rifles, a vehicle skidded off the highway and plunged into a roadside ditch, leaving its occupants injured and stranded.
On receiving information, Assam Rifles troops swiftly reached the spot and launched a rescue operation under challenging conditions.
The rescue effort continued for nearly three hours, during which the injured were safely assisted and the damaged vehicle was recovered from the ditch.
The vehicle was later transported securely to Senapati town.
An Assam Rifles spokesperson said the force remains committed to supporting civilians in distress.
“Our troops responded immediately to the accident and ensured that the injured were rescued safely. Such humanitarian assistance is an integral part of our duty towards the people of the North-East,” the Assam rifles wrote on X.
The timely intervention once again highlighted the humanitarian role played by the Assam Rifles in the region, going beyond its core security mandate to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians.
The force has frequently been at the forefront of rescue and relief operations across the North-East, particularly during emergencies and natural calamities.