Assam Rifles seize meth tablets worth Rs 47.74 crore in Mizoram, one held

Zokhawthar (Mizoram): The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Zokhawthar Police, seized methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 47.74 crore in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar area and arrested one person.
The recovery was made on February 21 at the general area of Crossing Point-III. Security personnel intercepted a suspect and recovered 15.916 kg of methamphetamine tablets during the operation.
In a statement on micro-blogging site X, the Assam Rifles said the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs and reaffirmed its commitment to curbing drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border.
The seized contraband, the apprehended individual, and the motorcycle used in the transportation have been handed over to Zokhawthar Police for further legal action.
Earlier, the Assam Rifles, working jointly with Cachar Police, recovered heroin worth Rs 4.05 crore in Assam’s Cachar district and arrested one suspect.
Acting on specific inputs about drug movement, the joint team intercepted the accused near Maharpur along the Silchar Bypass late on the night of February 17.
The individual was allegedly transporting the narcotics at the time of the interception.
According to the Assam Rifles, the operation was launched following credible intelligence regarding drug trafficking in the district.
The apprehended person, along with the seized vehicle and contraband, has been handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation.