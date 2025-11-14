Assam Rifles seizes methamphetamine tablets in Mizoram's Saitual district

NGOPA: In a significant anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with Mizoram Police, recovered 15 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately Rs 45 crore in Ngopa, Saitual district, an official statement said.

The operation highlights the continued efforts of security forces to curb the spread of drugs in Mizoram.

Acting on specific intelligence about suspicious movement of narcotics along the Ngopa-Saitual Road, the Assam Rifles, together with Mizoram Police, launched a joint operation on the intervening night of November 12 to 13.

A vehicle check post was established in the general area of Ngopa, where a suspected vehicle was intercepted for inspection.

During the search, the team recovered 15 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets.

Two individuals, identified as Rabizul Haq, son of Sazuddin, and Naasiruddin, son of Adul Hassan, both residents of Barpeta, Assam, were found in possession of the drugs. The haul, valued at Rs 45 crore in the market, is one of the largest in the state in recent times. (ANI)

