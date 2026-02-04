Spain Will Ban Social Media for Under-16s to Protect Children, Says PM Sánchez

Madrid: Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on has said that Spain will ban social media use for children under the age of 16, describing the move as essential to protect young people from harmful online content, including pornography and violence.
Speaking at an international summit in Dubai on Tuesday, Sánchez said social media platforms would be required to introduce robust age-verification mechanisms.
“Not just checkboxes, but real barriers that actually work. Children are currently exposed to a digital environment filled with addiction, abuse, manipulation and violence. We can no longer accept this,” the Spanish prime minister added.
The proposal also includes significant legal changes that would make senior executives of technology companies criminally liable if their platforms fail to remove illegal or hateful content.
Sánchez said the aim is to ensure accountability at the highest level, rather than allowing companies to hide behind algorithms or claims of technological neutrality.
The announcement triggered a sharp response from Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X. In a series of posts, Musk launched personal attacks on Sánchez, using derogatory language and accusing him of authoritarian tendencies.
Musk also criticised French authorities over recent police raids on X’s offices in Paris, linked to investigations into alleged political interference and the spread of sexualised deepfake content.
Sánchez had first floated the idea of restricting social media access for under-16s in November, but on Tuesday outlined a broader package of five measures that his government plans to push for approval starting next week. However, the move could face hurdles, as Spain’s coalition government does not command a clear parliamentary majority.
Spain’s proposal comes amid a wider international debate on protecting children online. Australia became the first country to introduce a nationwide ban on social media for younger teenagers in December, while France and Portugal have also taken steps in a similar direction.
Spain has now joined Denmark, Greece and France in advocating coordinated action across the European Union to tighten rules on youth access to social media platforms.