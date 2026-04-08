Assam Rifles Seizes ₹32.5 Lakh Foreign Cigarettes, One Held in Mizoram

Aizawl: Troops of the Assam Rifles on Monday seized foreign-origin cigarettes valued at Rs 32.5 lakh and apprehended one person during an operation in Mizoram.
The operation was carried out on April 7 in coordination with the Legal Metrology Department along Aizawl Road in Champhai.
During the drive, security personnel recovered 25 cases of smuggled cigarettes and apprehended one Indian national.
“Assam Rifles and Legal Metrology Department, Champhai, in a joint operation seized 25 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes worth ₹32.5 lakh in the general area of Aizawl Road, Champhai, Mizoram, on April 7, 2026. One Indian national (male) was apprehended during the operation,” the force said in a post on X.
The seized consignment along with the detained individual has been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai, for further legal proceedings and investigation.
"The recovered items have been handed over to the Legal Metrology Department, Champhai, for legal proceedings and further investigation," it added.
Champhai, which shares a porous international border, has remained a sensitive zone for smuggling activities, prompting regular joint operations by enforcement agencies.