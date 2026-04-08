Assam No Longer Dependent State, Says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that Assam is no longer a dependent state and is now contributing to the national economy.
Sarma said Assam’s economy has crossed Rs 7 lakh crore and expressed confidence that it would reach Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028.
“Assam ain't a dependent State anymore — it now contributes to the national economy and its growth. Our economy size is now over ₹7 lakh crore and by 2028, we will be a ₹10 lakh crore economy — a turnaround never imagined,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.
He described the transformation as the emergence of a “new Assam”.
Commenting on the government’s performance, the Chief Minister termed the period as a “golden era”, pointing to employment generation and infrastructure expansion.
“Five years, countless achievements. More than 1.6 lakh government appointments have been made during this period,” he added.
Sarma also underscored conservation success, stating that “zero rhinos were poached in 2022 and 2025,” while listing major infrastructure gains, including the construction of over 21,700 km of roads and multiple bridges over the Brahmaputra.
On the investment front, he said that agreements worth over Rs 3.27 lakh crore have been signed through nearly 300 MoUs, including a major semiconductor project by the Tata Group.
The Chief Minister further highlighted welfare initiatives and said that financial assistance has been extended to thousands of beneficiaries under schemes such as Orunodoi, alongside support for over 30 lakh women entrepreneurs.
“That’s a new Assam — an #AtalAvichalAgragamiAssam,” Sarma added.