Assam Rifles Seizes Counterfeit Cigarettes, Cannabis Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

Guwahati/Agartala: Assam Rifles on Sunday reported two separate seizures in Assam and Tripura, dealing a significant blow to smuggling and narcotics networks operating in the region.
In Assam, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized a large consignment of counterfeit cigarettes valued at around Rs 36 lakh in Cachar district. The illicit goods were intercepted during transit in the Bhaskandi area on the night of February 5, following specific intelligence inputs.
The seized items were later handed over to the police for further investigation and legal action.
“Based on credible information, our troops carried out a coordinated operation with Cachar Police, leading to the recovery of counterfeit cigarettes meant for illegal circulation,” Assam Rifles said in a statement, adding that such operations are aimed at curbing organised smuggling activities in the border areas.
In another operation in Tripura, Assam Rifles, working alongside the Customs Department, seized a massive consignment of dry cannabis weighing 485.250 kg in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district.
The seizure was made on the intervening night of February 6, and the contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 68.73 lakh.
Confirming the operation, Assam Rifles said the joint team acted on precise intelligence to intercept the narcotics consignment before it could reach its intended destination.
“Assam Rifles remains committed to dismantling drug trafficking networks through relentless, intelligence-driven operations and to securing a Nasha Mukt Bharat and a drug-free North East,” the force stated.
Authorities have initiated further investigation in both cases to identify those involved in the smuggling networks and trace the origin and destination of the seized consignments.