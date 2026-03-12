Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 3.5 Crore in Cachar, Five Arrested

"Assam Rifles in a joint operation with #CacharPolice, apprehended five individuals and seized heroin worth approximately ₹3.5 crore in Cachar district, Assam on 07 March 2026. The operation was launched based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics trafficking in the region. Acting on the inputs, the joint team intercepted the suspects at Burunga village near Kalain while they were transporting the contraband with plans to move it towards Meghalaya," Assam Rifles wrote on X.