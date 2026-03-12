Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 3.5 Crore in Cachar, Five Arrested

GUWAHATI: Assam Rifles on Friday said that its personnel, in a joint operation with Cachar Police, seized heroin valued at around Rs 3.5 crore and apprehended five individuals in Assam’s Cachar district.
According to officials, the operation was carried out on March 7 following specific intelligence inputs about narcotics trafficking in the region.
Acting on the information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Cachar Police intercepted the suspects at Burunga village near Kalain in Cachar district while they were allegedly transporting the contraband.
Security officials further said the heroin consignment was believed to be intended for transportation towards Meghalaya.
During the operation, the team seized the narcotics along with two vehicles that were being used to carry the drugs. Several mobile phones were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.
The five apprehended individuals, along with the seized items, were later handed over to Cachar Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.
The seizure forms part of ongoing efforts by security forces to curb narcotics trafficking in the region.