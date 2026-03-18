Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh in Mizoram, One Held

"Assam Rifles troops launched a swift and well-coordinated joint operation alongwith Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl in general area Zuangtui, Aizawl, Mizoram on 15 March 2026. During the operation, the alert troops recovered 82 grams of brown powder suspected to be Heroin No. 4 valued at approximately ₹ 6.50 lakhs and apprehended one individual identified as Mr. Lallungmuana," The Assam Rifles wrote on X.