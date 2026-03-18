Assam Rifles Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh in Mizoram, One Held

Aizawl: Troops of the Assam Rifles recovered suspected heroin valued at around Rs 6.5 lakh during a joint operation in Mizoram and apprehended one person in connection with the case.
The seizure was made during a operation was carried out on March 15 in Zuangtui area of Aizawl in coordination with the Excise and Narcotics Department.
Acting on inputs, the team launched a swift search operation and seized 82 grams of brown powder believed to be Heroin No. 4.
"Assam Rifles troops launched a swift and well-coordinated joint operation alongwith Excise & Narcotics Department, Aizawl in general area Zuangtui, Aizawl, Mizoram on 15 March 2026. During the operation, the alert troops recovered 82 grams of brown powder suspected to be Heroin No. 4 valued at approximately ₹ 6.50 lakhs and apprehended one individual identified as Mr. Lallungmuana," The Assam Rifles wrote on X.
The arrested individual was identified as Lallungmuana and he was taken into custody at the spot during the operation.
The seized narcotics along with the accused have been handed over to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Aizawl for further investigation and legal proceedings.
"The apprehended person along with the recovered narcotics were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department Aizawl for further investigation and necessary legal action," it added.
Authorities said such coordinated efforts are part of ongoing measures to curb drug trafficking in the region.