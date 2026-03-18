Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi formally joins BJP a day after resigning from the party

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi fromally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in presence of Assam BJP Unit President Dilip Saikia and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi.
Bordoloi took oath as a BJP member in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia.
Speaking on the induction, Sarma said, “Pradyut Bordoloi is a senior MP. His joining BJP will definitely strengthen the party.” He added that the national leadership had approved Bordoloi’s induction a day earlier and highlighted that the MP still has three years left in his term.
This marks the second major exit from Congress in less than a month, following former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah’s switch to the BJP, further deepening the party’s crisis in the state.
With Bordoloi’s departure, Congress now retains only two of its three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam, raising concerns ahead of the upcoming elections.