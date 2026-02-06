Assam Rifles Seizes Meth Worth Rs 24.36 Crore in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar, One Held

Aizawl: Assam Rifles on Tuesday said it has seized a large consignment of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 24.36 crore during an operation in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar area, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating along the border.
According to Assam Rifles, the seizure was made on February 3 in the general area of Vawkte Kai in Zokhawthar, where troops recovered 8.122 kg of methamphetamine tablets and apprehended one person in connection with the case.
Assam Rifles seized 8.122 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹24.36 crore in the general area of Vawkte Kai, Zokhawthar, Mizoram, and apprehended one person,” the force wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The seized contraband, along with the apprehended individual and the vehicle used in the operation, was handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further investigation and legal action.
Assam Rifles said the operation is part of its continued efforts to curb narcotics smuggling in the region and reaffirmed its commitment to countering cross-border drug trafficking and safeguarding communities.