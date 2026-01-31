Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills Police foil major drug trafficking attempt

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a major breakthrough in the fight against organised drug trafficking, the East Jaintia Hills District Police foiled a suspected inter-state narcotics supply attempt after intercepting an oil tanker during a coordinated Naka operation on January 30, 2026. Acting on precise and credible intelligence, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) laid a strategic check at the Umkiang Police Patrol Post under Lumshnong Police Station jurisdiction, a key transit route vulnerable to drug movement. The operation underscores the district police’s intensified surveillance and zero-tolerance approach against narcotics smuggling networks operating through Meghalaya.

East Jaintia Hills District Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said, “Based on credible intelligence input, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force of East Jaintia Hills District Police conducted a coordinated Naka operation at Umkiang police Patrol Post under the jurisdiction of Lumshnong PS on 30th January 2026. During the operation, the team successfully intercepted one oil tanker b/r number AS 11 DC-1200 and apprehended 4 (four) persons and recovered 4 soap boxes (45.5 Grams) of Heroin and 4 mobile phones from their possession. These apprehended drug suppliers are suspected to be part of larger Organised crime syndicate working for inter-state transportation of drugs.”

He further stated that the district police had received prior information regarding one suspected oil tanker allegedly being used for transporting illegal narcotics, following which the ANTF team promptly set up a Naka and intercepted the vehicle. The police apprehended “1. Shri. Shymal Boro S/o Suren Boro R/o Lokhra Chariali PO/PS-Gorchuk District Kamrup, 2. Shri. Matab Uddin S/o Mujamil Ali R/O Khelma Pt-VII PS-Katigorah, Silchar, Dist – Cachar, Assam, 3. Shri. Ataur Rohman C/o Abdul Gani R/o Shiberchak PO Shiberchak, Karimganj Assam and 4. Shri. Biren Singha S/o Lingthow Singh R/o Madhopur PS Katlicherra District Hailakandi, Assam and recovered 45.5 grams (4 plastic soap boxes) of heroin—worth around Rs. 20 Lakhs in the illegal market and 4 mobile phones from their possession.”

Accordingly, a case has been registered at Lumshnong Police Station under the NDPS Act, and investigation is underway to trace the source, destination, and wider inter-state links of the organised drug syndicate involved.

