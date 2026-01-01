Assam Rifles Steps Up Civic Action with Sports and Medical Camps in Manipur Border Areas

"Assam Rifles carried out a series of medical and outreach camps in some of the most remote and difficult-to-reach villages of Pherzawl District, Manipur, reaching communities where access to basic healthcare remains limited. The camps were organised in Patphuimun, Kangreng, Phulpui and Nagpabung villages on 29 and 30 Dec 2025, during which over 450 villagers received medical consultations, primary treatment and health guidance, particularly benefiting the elderly, women and children," It added.