Assam Rifles Steps Up Civic Action with Sports and Medical Camps in Manipur Border Areas

Imphal: Assam Rifles has intensified its civic action efforts in Manipur by reaching out to residents of remote border villages through sports and medical outreach programmes, with the aim of strengthening ties with local communities and addressing basic needs.
As part of these initiatives, Assam Rifles organised a Sports Outreach Programme on December 31 in Tengnoupal district, which saw the participation of over 2,000 villagers from 13 far-flung villages along the India–Myanmar border. Held under the force’s Civic Action Programme, the event focused on encouraging young people to take up sports, fostering a sense of unity among communities and promoting healthy living in border areas.
During the programme, sports kits including footballs, basketballs, badminton sets, boxing equipment and goalposts were distributed among the villagers to encourage regular sporting activities.
Around 120 Assam Rifles personnel and troops actively participated in the event, interacting with local residents and youths.
In a separate initiative, Assam Rifles conducted a series of medical and outreach camps in remote villages of Pherzawl district on December 29 and 30.
The camps were held in Patphuimun, Kangreng, Phulpui and Nagpabung villages, where access to basic healthcare facilities remains limited.
More than 450 villagers received medical consultations, primary treatment and health advice during the camps.
The outreach particularly benefited elderly residents, women and children, Assam Rifles said, adding that such initiatives are part of its ongoing efforts to support the well-being and overall development of people living in far-flung border regions of Manipur.
