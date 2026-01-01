New Year Picnics Leave Sribhumi’s Son Beel Littered, Raises Cleanliness Concerns

Hailakandi: Son Beel, a wetland located under the Ramkrishnanagar Legislative Assembly constituency of Sribhumi district, is well known as one of the most popular picnic and outing destinations in the Barak Valley. The picturesque surroundings of Asia’s second-largest natural wetland, its vast expanse of water and lush green landscape attract thousands of tourists and picnic lovers every year.
A large number of visitors gather for picnic in the Debodhar area of Son Beel. The entire area comes alive with joy and celebration as families, friends, and various organizations come together to enjoy the occasion. However, amid this festive atmosphere, a growing matter of concern is gradually coming to light.
After picnic groups leave the spot, plastic waste, food packets, bottles and other garbage are often left scattered all around, leading to an unclean and hygienic environment in an around the Son Beel. Locals have alleged that there is a major shortage of dustbins across the picnic spots, which has turned into a major problem in managing waste.
A woman, expressing displeasure stated that people should have the basic sense of responsibility of cleaning up the area before leaving. She said, “Due to the absence of dustbins, many people are compelled to throw garbage here and there. But when we come for picnics, we should have a sense of responsibility. After use, we should clean up our waste and take it back with us.”
Another local said, “It is the responsibility of everyone to protect the cleanliness and natural beauty of an important wetland like Son Beel.”
Raising awareness about cleanliness among picnic groups, installing adequate dustbins, ensuring regular cleaning arrangements have become the need of the hour.
“If, along with celebrating the New Year, we take a pledge that tourism means responsibility, and cleanliness is true service, then it will be possible to preserve the natural beauty of Son Beel for future generations,” said a resident.