New Year Picnics Leave Sribhumi’s Son Beel Littered, Raises Cleanliness Concerns

Hailakandi: Son Beel, a wetland located under the Ramkrishnanagar Legislative Assembly constituency of Sribhumi district, is well known as one of the most popular picnic and outing destinations in the Barak Valley. The picturesque surroundings of Asia’s second-largest natural wetland, its vast expanse of water and lush green landscape attract thousands of tourists and picnic lovers every year.

A large number of visitors gather for picnic in the Debodhar area of Son Beel. The entire area comes alive with joy and celebration as families, friends, and various organizations come together to enjoy the occasion. However, amid this festive atmosphere, a growing matter of concern is gradually coming to light.