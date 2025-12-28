Assam Rifles Supports Establishment of Security Skill Development Centre in Imphal

Imphal: The Assam Rifles on Sunday facilitated the establishment of a Security Skill Development Facility at the Skill Development Centre located in the Sanjeevani Complex in Imphal, marking a significant step towards strengthening skill-based employment opportunities for youth in Manipur.
The facility has been designed as a full-fledged training centre equipped with modern classrooms, a computer and domain laboratory, and dedicated outdoor training areas to meet professional training requirements.
"#AssamRifles extended support to establish a full-fledged Security Skill Development Facility at the Skill Development Centre, Sanjeevani Complex, Imphal, in collaboration with Homeland Institute of Security Management LLP," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
As per Assam rifles, the centre has the capacity to train nearly 150 candidates at a time in various security-related skills. The training modules have been aligned with national standards to ensure that trainees are equipped with industry-relevant knowledge and practical exposure.
"The facility includes modern classrooms, a computer and domain lab and outdoor training areas, with capacity to train around 150 candidates in security-related skills aligned with national standards," it added.
The Assam rifles further said that the facility was formally inaugurated on December 27, 2025.
It further said that the initiative reflects its continued commitment to community development and youth empowerment, alongside its core role of maintaining security.
"Inaugurated on 27 Dec 2025, the initiative aims to enhance employability and self-reliance among Manipur’s youth, reaffirming Assam Rifles commitment to skill development and community empowerment," the Assam rifles said.
In addition, Assam Rifles paid a solemn homage to Rifleman (Late) Khem Bahadur Thapa by laying a wreath on December 27, 2025, in honour of his supreme sacrifice while on duty at Jiribam in Manipur. The ceremony recalled his exceptional bravery during an ambush in 1997, when his courageous actions saved the lives of his fellow soldiers and exemplified the highest traditions of the Force.