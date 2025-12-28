Assam Rifles Supports Establishment of Security Skill Development Centre in Imphal

In addition, Assam Rifles paid a solemn homage to Rifleman (Late) Khem Bahadur Thapa by laying a wreath on December 27, 2025, in honour of his supreme sacrifice while on duty at Jiribam in Manipur. The ceremony recalled his exceptional bravery during an ambush in 1997, when his courageous actions saved the lives of his fellow soldiers and exemplified the highest traditions of the Force.