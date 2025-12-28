Karbi Anglong Police Seize Opium, Burmese Cigarettes; CM Warns Drug Syndicates

Guwahati: Karbi Anglong police have intensified their crackdown on narcotics and illegal trade, seizing a massive consignment of drugs and smuggled goods in separate operations, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
In a strong message to drug syndicates operating in the region, the Chief Minister revealed that police recovered 19 kilograms of opium worth approximately Rs 1.2 crore, along with 40 cartons of suspected Burmese Win cigarettes, during recent enforcement drives.
Sharing details on social media, Sarma said Assam Police will track down offenders regardless of how well-organised or hidden they believe themselves to be. “Whether you’re Karbi Anglong’s ‘Heisenbergs’ or involved in cross-border smuggling, Assam Police will find you and catch you,” he stated.
The seizures underline Karbi Anglong’s growing role in Assam’s anti-drug operations, particularly against trafficking routes passing through hill districts.
Reiterating the government’s zero-tolerance policy, Sarma asserted that there would be no respite for drug dealers, adding that the state’s fight against narcotics would continue relentlessly.
"No respite for drug dealers, as our fight continues relentless," the Chief Minister added.
Assam Police have stepped up intelligence-led operations across vulnerable districts as part of the state’s wider campaign #AssamAgainstDrugs, aiming to dismantle supply chains and prevent substance abuse among youth.
Recently on December 16, Assam Police had seized opium, heroin, and Burmese cigarettes during separate anti-narcotics operations in Karbi Anglong and Cachar districts.
On the other hand, December 15, Cachar Police seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 27 crore during an anti-narcotics operation in Rongpur.
A total of 90,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state, resulting in the arrest of two persons.
"Yaba tablets worth ₹27 crore—now history! In an excellent anti-narcotics operation by @cacharpolice in Rongpur, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state was intercepted, leading to the seizure of 90,000 Yaba tablets and the arrest of two persons. Kudos to @assampolice," Sarma wrote on X.