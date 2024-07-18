Assam: Robbery suspects attempted to flee Goalpara police

Goalpara: Agia Police reported on July 17 that the two suspects held in the police station tried to runaway from the station. The police encountered the two suspects and were injured. The robbers are identified as Asan Ali and Zahidul Islam. The gang included Asan Ali and Zahidul Islam who were involved in the murder of the businessman Ashok Goel. Asan Ali is said to be the car driver of Goel.
To ensure the detention of the culprits the police shot them while they tried to escape from custody. The detention is ensured for further investigation.
Goel was shot dead on July 14 night while travelling with his son on the Kalyanpur-Goalpara road in Sholmari, Goalpara district. According to police sources, a group of criminals released fire at Goel from a distance. On July 14th night Goel is shot dead. It was when the son and father were travelling from Kalyanpur to Goalpara. The incident occurred on the road between Salmari and Goalpara
The investigation says that a total of four culprits are present in the gang on the incident of the murder. The 50 year old businessman dead body is sent to police mortem and the case is registered in Assam's Goalpara district police station. It is also said that Goel is rushed to the Civil hospital and the doctors declared him dead
The authorities involved in constant interrogation of Islam at Goalpara Sadar Police station. The interrogation is at a pace to find the other culprits involved and the motif behind such attack
Police said that they have recovered a 7.65mm pistol from the site. They said that there could be the involvement of a group of 4-5 people.
