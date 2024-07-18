Assam: Infrastructure development in Barpeta District by Himanta Biswa Sharma

Barpeta: There are significant changes brought into by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma in the district of Barpeta Assam. The features of development have increased infrastructural improvement, upliftment of educational and sports sectors. There are a few upgrades in also the service of healthcare departments. Such developmental steps are initiated to bring progress to the district of Barpeta.

The initiatives to such efforts are taken under the allocated Departments of the Assam government.

Department of Health: It is reported that there will be enhanced healthcare services for the public in Sarukhetri District Hospital. There will be 100 beds of cabins and wards. The functionality of Mother and Child Hospital will soon be given access to the public. The state of the Art is included in the District Medical College