Assam: Infrastructure development in Barpeta District by Himanta Biswa Sharma

Barpeta: There are significant changes brought into by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma in the district of Barpeta Assam. The features of development have increased infrastructural improvement, upliftment of educational and sports sectors. There are a few upgrades in also the service of healthcare departments. Such developmental steps are initiated to bring progress to the district of Barpeta.
The initiatives to such efforts are taken under the allocated Departments of the Assam government.
Department of Health: It is reported that there will be enhanced healthcare services for the public in Sarukhetri District Hospital. There will be 100 beds of cabins and wards. The functionality of Mother and Child Hospital will soon be given access to the public. The state of the Art is included in the District Medical College
Infrastructure: The two-lane road will be renovated under the Atal Uran Setu flagship which is between Barpeta and Sarupeta Railway station. The circuit house that will be constructed will have an advanced administrative infrastructure. The renovation of such a road is calculated to be worth Rs 53.23 crore with dimensions around 753.510 meters. The improvement is carried on for the developmental structures of roads, and bridges to name a few.
Agriculture: They are managing 24.96 acres of new plantations. It is also said that natural farming is also promoted with 27/FPOS. According to sources there will 98455 farmers to benefit under the PM Kisan Scheme. The amount to be paid from the scheme is 95,178
Water Supply and Housing : It is reported that 94.75% of houses have water tap connections. Such facilities are implemented and possibilities are created under the Scheme of Jal Jeevan Mission. There is a distribution of ration cards to 301,101 number of household people. The percentage achieved to such completion is 98.24 through PMAY scheme
Employment: It is informed that nine hundred and ninety-one persons are employed in the government sector.
Social Welfare : 119,429 individuals have benefitted under the Arunodoi Scheme. The financial help is granted to 302 specially-abled people.
