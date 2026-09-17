Assam: Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted Near Biswanath Chariali

Guwahati: Today morning, a Royal Bengal tiger was spotted near Naya Gaon in Biswanath district, quickly alerting the forest department, police and district administration. Visuals from the area showed the tiger with its forelimbs apparently caught in a net. Forest department teams reached the spot and launched efforts to safely manage the situation while keeping local residents away from the animal.

As per Nayan Gogoi, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Biswanath Wildlife Division, officials received information at around 7 am that a tiger from the Sixth Range of Kaziranga National Park had entered a nearby village.

“The range officer and team reached the spot, followed by police and district administration. The local public was moved away from the area,” Gogoi said. Forest officials have been carefully handling the operation to prevent further injury to the tiger and minimise the risk to residents.

Forest official are continuing to monitor the situation and are taking necessary measures to safely rescue and relocate the animal. Further details on the tiger’s condition and the circumstances surrounding its entry into the village are awaited.