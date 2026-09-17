Guwahati: GMC Employee Allegedly Assaulted During Eviction Drive in Hatigaon

Guwahati: On Wednesday, night in Hatigaon area, Guwahati during an ongoing eviction drive against allegedly illegal commercial establishments, after a Guwahati Municipal Corporation – GMC employee was reportedly assaulted by a group of people.

The GMC employee was part of a team of officials and staff deployed to the locality to remove commercial structures allegedly operating without the required permissions. The incident occurred while the eviction operation was underway.

The situation escalated when a group of people allegedly chased and assaulted the GMC employee, who was reportedly wearing his official uniform at the time. A large number of locals pursuing and confronting several members of the eviction team. The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear.

The identity of the GMC employee involved in the alleged assault has not yet been disclosed. The identities of the other people involved in the incident are also yet to be confirmed.

Further details are awaited.