Assam: Sainik School Goalpara Hosts Finals of All India Inter School Quiz Competition

Guwahati: As a highlight of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations, Sainik School Goalpara, in collaboration with Trident Brandcom, Guwahati, proudly hosted the grand final of the All India Inter-School Quiz Competition on Saturday. Held in the school auditorium, the event witnessed an exhilarating display of knowledge from some of India’s brightest young minds. The Principal of the school Col Y S Parmar, Sena Medal graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding grandeur to the finals.

The competition started with an elimination round on 13 and 14 August 2024, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from a total of 74 teams representing different schools from across India. 12 Teams advanced to the semi-final round on 22 August 2024, and finally, 6 outstanding teams qualified for the grand final to contend for the prestigious title. The final contenders included Army Public School, Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh); Army Public School, Bolarum (Telangana); Army Public School, Jorhat (Assam); Sainik School, Amethi (Uttar Pradesh); Army Public School, Barrackpore (West Bengal); and Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan (Delhi).

Army Public School, Kanpur emerged victorious, claiming the championship trophy and a cheque of Rs 20,000, awarded by the Chief Guest. Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan secured the second position, receiving the runners-up trophy along with a cheque of Rs 15,000, while Army Public School, Bolarum earned a cheque of Rs 10,000 by bagging the third position. Besides, all the participants were awarded ‘Certificates of Merit’ as a testament to their excellent performance in the competition.

The Chief Guest lauded the winners for their achievements and commended all the participants for their hard work, dedication and teamwork. He emphasised the significance of such competitions in developing knowledge, confidence, and leadership skills in young minds, encouraging them to continue striving for excellence.

Later in the evening, the celebrations reached a cultural crescendo with a mesmerizing musical concert featuring acclaimed Indian classical artists Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Subhojyoti Guha, under the esteemed platform of SPICMACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth). Their performance captivated the audience, adding a soulful touch to the grand occasion.

Through events like these, Sainik School Goalpara reaffirms its unwavering commitment to fostering academic brilliance, a spirit of healthy competition, and holistic development among students nationwide. As the Diamond Jubilee celebrations continue, they stand as a proud testament to the school’s enduring legacy of nurturing future leaders of the nation.