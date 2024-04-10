Assam: Sangeet Natak Akademi Hosts ‘Shakti Festival of Music and Dance’ Across 7 Shaktipeeths

ASSAM: Sangeet Natak Akademi, a respected organization under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has launched a vibrant ‘Shakti-Sangeetha Nritya Mahotsav’ to commemorate the auspicious festival of Navratri. Inaugurated on April 9, 2024 at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, the event aims to revive temple traditions at the seven revered Shakti Peeths across India.



Symbolizing the divine power of the nine deities, the festival will take place at various holy places in the spirit of Navratri till April 17, 2024. After the inauguration at Kamakhya Temple, the festival will pass through Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur and Jwalamukhi Temple in in the Kangra.



‘Shakti - Music and Dance Festival’ signifies Sangeet Akademi’s commitment to preserve and promote India’s rich theatrical heritage. Focusing on music, dance, drama, folklore, ethnic arts and related art forms, the festival also aims to showcase the essence and innovation of temple traditions that are deeply embedded in the fabric of our culture



Navratri, a major Hindu festival celebrated on Navratri, pays homage to the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga in her forms. The selection of Shakti Peeths for this festival highlights the faith and spiritual significance associated with these holy places across the country.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi program and its broader mission of nurturing and promoting the diversity of Indian theater, ensuring its continuity and development in the contemporary environment. Through ‘Shakti - Music and Dance Festival’, the Akademi invites audiences to participate in the paradigm of our temple tradition with devotion, passion and excellence in artistry.



For lovers of culture and spirituality, the 'Shakti - Festival of Music and Dance' celebrates a thrilling journey that will celebrate divine femininity and the timeless heritage of Indian performing arts. The festival not only showcases artistic genius but creates a deeper connection to our spiritual roots during this holy season of Navratri.