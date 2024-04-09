Assam: Supreme Court orders Status Quo at Doloo Tea Estate

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court has told the Assam Government to keep things as they are at the Doloo Tea estate in the Cachar district, where they plan to build a Greenfield airport.

As per reports, a group of judges, including Chief Justice DY Chandrachund and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra, asked the state government why they cleared the bushes in the tea garden without reporting on how it would affect the environment.

The apex court also sent notices to the Central government, Ministry of Environment and Forest, Assam government, and others about a request made by Tapas Guha and others.