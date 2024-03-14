ASSAM: Assam politics is in full swing with former chief minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal dutifully stepping up support for the BJP-NDA alliance ahead of the upcoming elections. In a strategic move aimed at strengthening alliances, Sonowal joined members of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in Tinsukia assembly constituency and stressed the vital role of the AGP in ensuring a resounding victory.

The NDA has been emphasizing And, so are the party Sonowal campaign efforts of many officials and activists spoke of the alliance's unwavering commitment to a landslide victory.

The main theme of the campaign revolves around enhancing a policy of growth and development, launched by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sarbananda Sonowal and the AGP members with Tinsukia connections agreed on the importance of coalition politics in Assam. Sarbananda Sonowal’s strong commitment to the AGP was to strengthen the alliance’s foundation and increase its electoral chances.

This move truly dovetails with the broader objective of strengthening the BJP-NDA stronghold in the region, leveraging the collective strength of allies.

Sonowal's presence during the campaign trail hints at the BJP's proactive approach in Assam, supported in various constituencies with a galvanized effort.

The inclusion of key law makers and party chiefs in the campaign underscores the cooperative strategy aimed successfully.