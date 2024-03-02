Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrives in Dibrugarh, likely to contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal arrived in Dibrugarh on Friday after attending the Central Election Committee meeting in Delhi to finalize the list of candidates for Lok Sabha election. Speaking to media persons at Mohanbari airport, Sonowal said that the list finalisation process is still continuing. He said party’s national president will announce the names once the list is completed for all the states.

Regarding his candidature in Dibrugarh, he said that it’s the love and affection of the public that my name is doing the rounds in media, but the official announcement is yet to be done by the party. This time the people of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has been wanting Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from the prestigious seat.

Sarbananda Sonowal is one of the important leaders of BJP and he is also the member of BJP parliamentary board. BJP has not decided the candidates’ names yet but a special meeting was held in New Delhi on Thursday night. “This time Sarbananda Sonowal is likely to contest from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. In 2014, Sarbananda Sonowal contested from Lakhimpur seat and he emerged as winner. But this time his name has been making headline that he will contest from Dibrugarh seat. Sarbananda Sonowal has a good reputation in upper Assam and he is one of the promising ministers in BJP’s cabinet,” said a party source.

Also Read: Assam Police's Birdie Boro Steals The Show In All India Meet, Clinches 4 Medals

Also Watch: