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Assam Secretariat Employee Debolina Patowary Speaks Up in Alleged Bribery Case

The alleged financial transaction is said to have taken place around three months ago
Assam Secretariat Employee
Assam Secretariat Employee Debolina Patowary Speaks Up in Alleged Bribery Case
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Guwahati: Today, Assam Secretariat employee Debolina Patowary, who was arrested on allegations of accepting a bribe, has reportedly opened up about the case during police questioning.

As per report, Patowary allegedly received Rs 14.50 lakh from three people identified as Kuljing, Manish and Suken. She was reportedly serving as a Personal Assistant (PA) to the Managing Director of the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

The alleged financial transaction is said to have taken place around three months ago. During questioning, Patowary reportedly disclosed the names of the three people in connection with the alleged transaction.

Her arrest has brought renewed attention to allegations of corruption involving government employees. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged payment and determine the roles of all those involved.

Police teamare expected to gather further evidence as part of the ongoing investigation .

More details are awaited.

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Assam Secretariat
bribery case
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