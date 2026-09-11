Dhubri: School Headmaster Allegedly Beats Students, Many Require Medical Treatment

Guwahati: Today, more than 50 students of ninth standard of Kukiladanga High School in Dhubri were allegedly beaten by the school’s headmaster, with over 20 students reportedly requiring medical treatment.

The headmaster, Nurul Amin Ahmed, allegedly assaulted the students after they failed to produce photographs documenting a tree plantation drive conducted after Independence Day.

As per reports, Class 9 students had been instructed to plant saplings after 15th August and submit photographs as proof. The students had earlier brought their mobile phones to school to show the photographs, but the headmaster reportedly told them that he would collect the images later.

The alleged incident occurred after the headmaster received a call from the Education Department seeking the plantation photographs. When several students were unable to produce the images immediately, he allegedly caned students across the class.

The batch has around 82 students, of whom more than 50 were reportedly injured. Several injured students were taken to nearby health centres for treatment.

Parents have expressed outrage and demanded strict administrative and legal action. Police have been informed, and further action is awaited.