Assam Sees 86.5% Decline in Crimes Against Women: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state has recorded an 86.5 per cent decline in crimes against women since his government came to power, asserting that ensuring women’s safety remains at the core of governance.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister also said that the safety and security of my mothers, sisters and bhagins is of utmost priority.
“That is why since our government took charge, crimes against women have drastically gone down; but we won’t rest till we ensure that there’s a day when there are zero crimes against women,” he added.
He further reiterated that while the drop in crime figures is encouraging, the administration is committed to taking sustained measures to further strengthen safety mechanisms across Assam.
“Women’s safety is our priority. 86.5% decline in crime against women,“ he added.
In a separate statement, the Chief Minister also highlighted the growing importance of Assam’s river network in driving economic progress.
“Our rivers are moving more than water, they are moving Assam forward,” he said.
Pointing to the increasing use of inland waterways, Sarma noted that nearly six lakh tonnes of cargo are now being transported through the state’s rivers.
“They are emerging as a strong pillar of connectivity, trade and economic growth across the state,” he added.