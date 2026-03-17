UPPL Exits NDA, to Contest Assam Elections Independently

Guwahati: BJP’s erstwhile ally in the Bodo Territorial Council, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has officially withdrawn from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), citing long-standing ideological differences with the saffron party ,marking a significant political shift ahead of the Assam Assembly elections.

UPPL Vice President Dr. R.N. Sinha announced the party’s exit while addressing media persons in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, stating that “persistent disagreements with the BJP leadership compelled the party to chart its own independent political course. He said the decision was taken after careful deliberation by the party’s top leadership, emphasizing that UPPL will now contest the upcoming elections on its own strength."

The development comes soon after the party released its first phase of candidates, clearly indicating its intent to go solo in the elections.

Sinha further informed that the UPPL plans to field candidates in all 15 constituencies within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Expressing confidence, he said the party is aiming to win at least 11 seats in the region and is also targeting three additional constituencies outside the BTR.

The UPPL had joined the NDA ahead of the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, aligning with the BJP and other allies in December 2020, and played a crucial role in forming the government in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

However, differences over time regarding regional priorities, political representation, and policy matters in the BTR led to growing friction between the alliance partners.