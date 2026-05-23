Assam Sees Over 55% Drop in Cyber Crime Cases in 2024

Guwahati: Assam has recorded a significant decline of more than 55 per cent in cyber crime cases in 2024, marking an achievement in the state’s efforts to build a safer digital ecosystem through stronger policing, public awareness and technology-driven governance.

Officials said the sharp fall in cyber crime incidents reflects the impact of sustained crackdowns by the Assam Police, enhanced cyber surveillance mechanisms and coordinated action against online fraud networks operating both within and outside the state.

The development is being seen as a major milestone at a time when cyber fraud, digital scams and online financial crimes are witnessing a surge across many parts of the country. Assam’s improved performance has been attributed to the strengthening of cyber police infrastructure, quicker response systems and increased public awareness campaigns on digital safety.

The state government has been emphasizing technology-backed governance and cyber security preparedness, especially with the rapid expansion of digital services, online transactions and e-governance initiatives.

Police officials said focused action against cyber criminals, timely freezing of fraudulent transactions and better coordination with banks and telecom service providers have played a crucial role in reducing the number of reported offences.

Authorities have also expanded awareness drives in schools, colleges and public institutions, educating citizens on cyber fraud tactics such as phishing, fake loan apps, OTP scams, impersonation fraud and social media-related crimes.

The decline in cyber crime cases is expected to strengthen public confidence in digital platforms and support Assam’s growing push towards digital governance and online service delivery.

Officials, however, cautioned that cyber threats continue to evolve rapidly and urged people to remain vigilant while sharing personal or financial information online. Investigations and monitoring efforts are continuing to ensure that organised cyber fraud networks are dismantled effectively, they added.