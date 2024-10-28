Assam: Senior Assistant Arrested for Taking Bribe

Guwahati: Officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Government of Assam arrested a senior assistant serving at the Kamalpur Revenue Circle of the Kamrup district for taking bribes in order to discharge his duties.

A statement from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam mentioned that they had received a complaint alleging that Hirendra Choudhury, a Senior Assistant, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Dist. Kamrup had demanded Rs. three thousand as a bribe from the complainant for land mutation work. Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate to take necessary legal action against the mentioned public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid today on Monday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam at the Office of the Circle Officer, Kamalpur Revenue Circle, Dist. Kamrup and Hirendra Choudhury, Senior Assistant, were caught red-handed immediately after he accepted Rs. Two thousand seven hundred as demanded bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money was thereafter recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

On finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he was arrested by the team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam. In this connection, a case was registered at the ACB Police Station on 28/10/2024 vide ACB P.S. Case No. 78/2024 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal action has been initiated against the accused.